Lake Land College employees recognized for years of service

MATTOON — At the recent Lake Land College Virtual Employee Recognition, faculty and staff members were honored for their years of service.

Lake Land College is proud to honor the commitment and dedication many employees have devoted to helping students succeed at the college. Several of these employees were recognized for reaching years of service milestones.

Lisa Cole, director of data analytics, was recognized for 30 years of service.

The people recognized for 25 years of service included Dion Buzzard, industrial technology instructor/program coordinator; Dave Earp, print and mail services supervisor; Emily Hartke, chair of counseling and judicial affairs advisement; Walter McHenry, mathematics instructor; Martha Mioux, physical therapist assistant instructor/program director and massage therapy instructor/program director and Art Turner, custodial services supervisor.

The people recognized for 20 years of service were Cheryl Beam, nursing instructor/director of nursing; April Byard, community and professional program specialist; Terri Fields, psychology instructor; Brenda Hunzinger, biological science instructor; Dave Johnson, health and physical education instructor/head women’s basketball coach and Krista Pickering, financial analyst.

Those recognized for 15 years of service included Dyke Barkley, horticulture instructor; Andrea Bright, academic counselor; Tisha Goad, nursing instructor; Valerie Lynch, interim vice president for student services; Pamela Mayer, lead custodian; Megan Nelson, marketing publication and design coordinator; Heather Nohren, academic counselor; Ike Nwosu, division chair math and science/bio-science instructor; Cassie Porter, nursing instructor; Greg Powers, speech communication/broadcasting instructor/broadcast operations director; Lisa Shumard-Shelton, director of dual credit and honors experience and Erin Swingler, division chair allied health/nursing instructor.

The people recognized for 10 years of service were Ben Cohan, art instructor; Hannah Crnkovich, scholarship coordinator; Kristen Holsapple, dental hygiene instructor/director of dental hygiene; Ginger Murray, associate dean of correctional programs; Maria Nohren, nursing instructor; Ryan Orrick, division chair agriculture/agriculture instructor; Scott Rawlings, director of physical plant operations; Casey Reynolds, Spanish/English instructor; Megan Stewart, cosmetology clinical instructor; Benjamin Tomasello, custodian and Nate Westendorf, programmer analyst.

The people recognized for five years of service included Emily Bowling, print shop technician assistant; Hilary Donley, allied health specialist; Tarah Haskenherm, nursing instructor; Olivia Koester, admissions representative; Jani Merryman, adult education advisor; Kyle Sims, adult education advisor and Dustha Wahls, director of human resources.

Several adjunct faculty members were recognized for their semesters of service as well. Sharon Brown and Terry Salem were recognized for 60 semesters. Linda Gates, Diana Hammond and Jesse Teverbaugh were recognized for 40 semesters. For 30 semesters, David Budde, Debra Denton, Allen Drake, Martin Gibson and Teresa Metzger were recognized. Camille Gordon, Michelle Miller, Jeffrey Paisley, Michael Ritchie and Robert Till were recognized for 20 semesters. Joyce Barnhart, Todd Ehlers, Amy Followell, Matthew Holdman, Leslie Harmon-Mckenzie, Steven Klingler, Ashley Poleon and Heath Strom were recognized for 10 semesters.

