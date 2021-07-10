Lake Land College EMS graduates honored in pinning ceremony

Several students also received awards at the event. Derek Chancy, Altamont, earned both the Top Student Award for GPA and the Shirley Sherwood Award for Excellence in EMS Education. Allison Tinnon, Arthur, earned the Professional Development for Most Improved Award. Amanda Landrus, Marshall, earned the Perseverance Award, and Seth Largent, Pana, earned the Bumble Bee Award for Untapped Potential.
Largent was recently inducted into the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success. The graduates each had a guest of their choosing attach the pin to their uniform, and Largent was pinned by his significant other Andrea Estay.
Logan Ratilff, Lerna, was also recently inducted into the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success. Ratilff is a second-generation provider, and was pinned by his father, retired firefighter and EMT Rob Ratliff.
Kyndal Chapman, Charleston, was pinned by her aunt Rachel Thoele. Chapman is a third-generation provider. Her grandmother Gail Brown and her Mother Becky Stewart both had careers as providers as well.
Trevor Blackwell, Shelbyville, was pinned by his Fiancé Rachel Lathem; Chancy was pinned by his wife Katelyn Chancy; Brandon Jolly, Wallingford, Kentucky, was pinned by his wife Cayla Jolly; Landrus was pinned today by her friend Paramedic Kevin Morecraft; Chauncey Love, Decatur, was pinned by his significant other Krystal Garett and Tinnon was pinned by her older brother Elliott Tinnon.
Lake Land College EMS graduate Logan Ratilff (Right) being pinned by his father, retired firefighter and EMT Rob Ratliff (Left). Pictured are Logan Ratilff, Rob Ratilff and LEAD Instructor for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Systems Jason Wright.