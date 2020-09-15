Lake Land College enrollment down at fall's start, increase expected later

MATTOON — Lake Land College's total student enrollment is down at the fall semester's outset due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shrinking local base of new high school graduates, and a trend of fewer adults continuing their education.
Still, Lake Land officials said they anticipate that enrollment will improve as additional classes that begin later this fall are added to the count. They also said they are encouraged by the college's student retention/completion rate increasing from 68% in 2019 to 74% this year.
The Lake Land Board of Trustees heard these assessments Monday evening as part of the fall 10th day enrollment report. Figures in the 10th day report show that Lake Land's total student headcount decreased by 13.5%, to 3,862 this fall. The report also showed that full-time equivalent credit hour enrollment decreased by 10.2% from 2,899.9 to 2,605.1 during this time frame.
Vice President for Student Services Tina Stovall said while presenting the report that the pandemic was a factor in the decrease. For example, Stovall said, Lake Land did not admit freshman dental hygiene students this fall. She said they are focused on using the limited available college lab and clinical workplace training resources to ensure that sophomore dental hygiene students can complete their studies on time.
"It's just a year like no other year," Stovall said.
Lake Land President Josh Bullock said on Tuesday that public health requirements for social distancing during the pandemic have reduced the number of students who can be in lab classes at one time, which has limited enrollment opportunities for these classes. He also noted that many online classes are challenging to facilitate, so they cannot enroll as many students as in-person classes.
During the 10th day enrollment presentation, Stovall said Lake Land was able to recruit 33.8 percent of all new high school graduates in the college's district this fall but its population base of these graduates has continued to shrink from 1,807 in 2019 to 1,691 this year.
Bullock said Lake Land intends to keep providing the highest quality of education possible to local students no matter the size of this population base. Bullock said he takes great confidence in Lake Land still recruiting a large percentage of local students and in the increase in Lake Land's student completion/retention rate.
"We are helping students achieve their goals," Bullock said.
Of the 2,755 degree or certificate seeking students that were enrolled at Lake Land in the spring, 694 (25%) graduated and 1,348 (49%) opted to continue their education at Lake Land this fall.
Regarding enrollment trends, the 10th day enrollment report showed that fewer adult students are going back to school. The number of continuing education students decreased from 1,767 in fall 2019 in 1,581 this fall. The percentage of Lake Land students ages 23 and older has decreased from 33% in 2016 to 25 percent in 2020.
Bullock said fewer adult students tend to register when their local economy is good and they are busy working. He noted that Lake Land has been hearing from area major employers that they are hiring. Bullock said the college is trying to recruit more adult students through marketing and through job training partnerships with major employers, such as Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Mattoon Precision Manufacturing.
Both Stovall and Lake Land President Josh Bullock said they are optimistic that enrollment figures will increase later this fall as a variety of eight-week courses begin. Stovall also noted that the 10th day enrollment figures do not include short-term classes such as highway worker and CPR training, or Illinois Department of Corrections classes.
During the pandemic, Bullock said Lake Land has been offering more remote learning options than ever before and these flexible options would be a good fit for students trying to fit classes into their busy schedule and prepare for the workforce post-COVID-19.
"To have those sharpened skill set would really be a benefit for them," Bullock said.
