Lake Land College enrollment down at fall's start, increase expected later

"It's just a year like no other year," Stovall said.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock said on Tuesday that public health requirements for social distancing during the pandemic have reduced the number of students who can be in lab classes at one time, which has limited enrollment opportunities for these classes. He also noted that many online classes are challenging to facilitate, so they cannot enroll as many students as in-person classes.

During the 10th day enrollment presentation, Stovall said Lake Land was able to recruit 33.8 percent of all new high school graduates in the college's district this fall but its population base of these graduates has continued to shrink from 1,807 in 2019 to 1,691 this year.

Bullock said Lake Land intends to keep providing the highest quality of education possible to local students no matter the size of this population base. Bullock said he takes great confidence in Lake Land still recruiting a large percentage of local students and in the increase in Lake Land's student completion/retention rate.

"We are helping students achieve their goals," Bullock said.