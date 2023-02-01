Lake Land College event spotlights international students

MATTOON — The supply of roasted and salted plantain chips was quickly depleted during an international education event on Wednesday at Lake Land College.

The Student Activity Board shared these and other snacks, plus information about the 12 countries currently represented in the college’s International Studies Program, with the campus community at lunchtime in the Luther Student Center.

International studies coordinator Denver Daniels said local Lake Land students tend to be unsure about eating plantain cooking bananas, but they are a popular taste of home for the program’s students from Africa and Latin America. One student from western Africa was heard explaining, “They are like bananas, but savory. You can use them for everything bananas can’t do.”

Ruth Mambo, a freshman architecture major from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa, was among those socializing with friends at this festive event next to the Laker Point Dining area. She is from the capital city of Kinshasa, which has a population of 17 million people.

Mambo said she misses Kinshasa’s extensive public transportation system because getting from Lake Land Living Apartments to the supermarket or bank can be difficult without a car of her own. Still, the international student said she appreciates Lake Land’s campus being a quiet place to begin her architectural studies.

“I wanted to study in the United States. I think it’s the best place to start in architecture. That’s why I have come here,” Mambo said, adding that she plans to continue her education at other schools in Illinois as a transfer student.

Terrence Shamyurai, a freshman nursing student from Zimbabwe in southern Africa, said during the event that he was drawn to Mattoon after going through online application processes for various colleges and finding Lake Land to be very helpful.

Shamyurai said many people in his country tend to be reserved with strangers. The international student said he has been pleasantly surprised by how kind and open that people at Lake Land and elsewhere in Central Illinois have been to him. Shamyurai said if he asks a question, people here will work “wholeheartedly” to get an answer.

“They treat us like family. That is what I like,” Shamyurai said.

Student Blessing Nzeribe, who shared plantain chips with friends at Wednesday’s event, immigrated to the United States from Nigeria in Western Africa a few years ago and then completed her studies at Lake Land last year to become a licensed practical nurse. She is working at a local nursing home.

“Lake Land is the best school. The LPN program is very hard. They will make you work really hard for every grade you get,” Nzeribe said, adding that she credits this rigorous approach for helping her pass the National Council Licensure Examination. Nzeribe said she is now finishing her prerequisites to enter the registered nurse program at Lake Land.

Daniels said Lake Land currently has 22 international students — six from The Democratic Republic of the Congo, four from Colombia, three from Brazil, and one each from Australia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Japan, Jordan, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We also serve many domestic students who are taking our Intensive English Language courses. They are from Haiti, Ukraine, and Mexico,” Daniels said.

PHOTOS: Lake Land College No. 2 seed reaction Center for Business & Industry tour New Workforce Development Center Lake land college 4 09.16.19.JPG Lake land college 3 09.16.19.JPG Lake land college 5 09.16.19.JPG Lake land college 2 09.16.19.JPG Lake land college 1 09.16.19.JPG