Lake Land College Fall 2022 graduates announced

MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced the students who graduated following completion of the Fall 2022 semester. The Fall 2022 graduates are:
Alexus Ault, Jason Burns, Payton Fizer
Cherilyn Carlson, Donnelle Daily, Gretchen Dare, Andrew Howell
Kailey George, John Golden, Ethan Grant, Brandon Lazzell, Emily Montoya, Ryan Norris, Peter Oertling, Gracie Perkins, Heidi Richardson, Amelia Tracy, Alisha Workman]
Marissa Bell, Bridgett Trail
Kodie Beaver, Brandy Claypool, Sara Decker, Lauryn Moore, Brooke Schoncheck, Eleni Woll
Christina Bedsole, Mackenzie Benton, Brya Black, Ryan Brettin, Adam Briggs, Breeanna Brishke, Curtis Clabough, Brittney Crull, Alexander Flenner, Anthony Gasperini, Amber Gill, Alicia Gonzalez, Whitney Keith, Kegan Kirts, Katy Lee, Zoe Meadows, Kaitlin Norman, Emma Philpott, Paige Shirley, Alexander Shumway, Macie Waddill, Lauren Warren, Brent Wilson, Jasmine Wilson, Micaela Wyllie
Briley Gilkeson, Hallie Potter, Theodore Rathe
Sasha Robinson, Megan Robison, Benjamin Wilson
Hunter Daugherty, Spencer Halbrook, Hayley Haskett, Toni Miller, Antoine Roberts, Trinity Turner
Harley Abbott, Ryan Batman, Jacob Cameron, Amy Gilbert, Stephanie Sample
Allyssa Kenter, Emily Rohwedder, Matthew Shull
LaShanna Baumbarger, Sydney Tabor
Mattoon-area places through the years
Young Radiator
1983: The Young Radiator plant was set to close due to a disputed union contract. Local 162 UAW and the company reached an agreement on a new three year contract at the last minute.
file photo
Oil well
1945: Baker's No. 1 Bates well, a half-mile north of present production, waiting to drill plug, is creating tense speculation over possible field extension.
file photo
New post office
1981: The postmaster has given his stamp of approval on the new post office. One problem remaining is the different alignment of post boxes which has forced new numbers on 112 customers and left 65 more with boxes that are smaller than they are used to.
file photo
Memorial District Hospital
1956: Many residents are recalling events and personalities in the 50 history-making years of the hospital as the completion of the $1,150,000 expansion project is complete.
file photo
Mattoon Mounters
1985: Class 4 state champions at Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics and Dance include: front row, from left, Krista Budde, Michelle Cisna, Stacey Brown; second row, Christi Horein, Erica Vaultonburg, Jennifer Daily, Lori Shafer, Dixie Usinger, Toni Best, Jessica Kessler; back row, Tina Barnes, Nikki Shaw, Kim Jurgens, Pennie Lane, Elizabeth Ettlebrick, Angie Tilford, Christina Ritter, Johnna Von Behrens.
file photo
Kozy Log
1983: W.D. "Pill" Fisher stands by the log house h is building for his family. Fisher became distributor for Kozy Log homes.
file photo
Illinois Central Railroad depot
1977: The once bustling waiting room rests quietly except for an occasional passenger for one of the station's four trains.
file photo
Downtown
1973: Mattoon earned a berth in the finals of the All-America Cities competition.
file photo
Downtown
1988: Mattoon was bustling in the 1950s, as this vintage photo shows. Photos are being compiled in a book by Alice Larrabee, Gail Lumpkin, Jean Johnston and Marianne Thiel.
file photo
