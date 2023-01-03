 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Land College Fall 2022 graduates announced

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  

MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced the students who graduated following completion of the Fall 2022 semester. The Fall 2022 graduates are:

Altamont

Alexus Ault, Jason Burns, Payton Fizer

Arcola

Kaylyn Trejo

Arthur

Cherilyn Carlson, Donnelle Daily, Gretchen Dare, Andrew Howell

Ashmore

Pascha Shire

Charleston

Kailey George, John Golden, Ethan Grant, Brandon Lazzell, Emily Montoya, Ryan Norris, Peter Oertling, Gracie Perkins, Heidi Richardson, Amelia Tracy, Alisha Workman]

Findlay

Marissa Bell, Bridgett Trail

Hammond

Cassidee Pantier

Hindsboro

Kristyn Biggs

Humboldt

Ashley Arnold

Lerna

Mason Birdsong

Marshall

Kodie Beaver, Brandy Claypool, Sara Decker, Lauryn Moore, Brooke Schoncheck, Eleni Woll

Mattoon

Christina Bedsole, Mackenzie Benton, Brya Black, Ryan Brettin, Adam Briggs, Breeanna Brishke, Curtis Clabough, Brittney Crull, Alexander Flenner, Anthony Gasperini, Amber Gill, Alicia Gonzalez, Whitney Keith, Kegan Kirts, Katy Lee, Zoe Meadows, Kaitlin Norman, Emma Philpott, Paige Shirley, Alexander Shumway, Macie Waddill, Lauren Warren, Brent Wilson, Jasmine Wilson, Micaela Wyllie

Neoga

Briley Gilkeson, Hallie Potter, Theodore Rathe

Paris

Sasha Robinson, Megan Robison, Benjamin Wilson

Shelbyville

Hunter Daugherty, Spencer Halbrook,  Hayley Haskett, Toni Miller, Antoine Roberts, Trinity Turner

Stewardson

Norma Blythe

Strasburg

Whitney Kalber

Sullivan

Harley Abbott, Ryan Batman, Jacob Cameron, Amy Gilbert, Stephanie Sample 

Toledo

Allyssa Kenter, Emily Rohwedder, Matthew Shull, Emily Rohwedder 

Westfield

Jamie Cassiday

Windsor

LaShanna Baumbarger, Sydney Tabor

