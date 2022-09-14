Lake Land College fall semester enrollment increases

MATTOON — Student enrollment for the new fall semester at Lake Land College has increased in comparison to fall 2021 figures.

Lake Land reported that with more than 3,700 students enrolled this fall, the college is experiencing a 4.6% increase in full-time equivalent credit hour enrollment and a 2.7% increase in headcount.

The 10th day enrollment report that Lake Land's Board of Trustees heard Monday night also showed that the number of students that enrolled in college for the first time after high school increased by 17% at Lake Land, the number that returned to finish a degree increased by 14%, and the number of transfer students from other institutions increased by 43%.

“Our summer and fall enrollments indicate students are choosing Lake Land College to start a bachelor’s degree or train for a life-sustaining career," said college President Josh Bullock in a press release. "As a community college, we offer students a personalized path to reach their goals, giving them a sense of accomplishment and greater control over their future."

Summer 2022 full-time equivalent credit hour enrollment was up 8.2% from the previous summer, while headcount was up 8.9%.

The enrollment increase following the board of trustees voting in the spring to lower tuition for the first time in Lake Land’s history, setting tuition at $100 per credit hour for district residents.

“We are pleased to see that students took advantage of the historic $100 tuition guarantee to pursue their goals, finish what they started or return to school after a gap year,” Bullock said. “Lake Land’s commitment to providing an affordable, accessible educational option to our communities allows many students to graduate from college with little to no debt.”

The 10th day report indicates 31% of the 2022 high school graduating class in the area community college district enrolled at Lake Land this fall.

Of the students enrolled for fall, 58% are enrolled in workforce ready programs and 38% are enrolled in transfer ready programs. The fall figures also show that 25% of students are taking all of their classes online.

“This year we have seen an increase in students seeking short-term training to advance in their careers or earn a credential leading to employment,” Bullock said.

Because of this flexibility, Bullock said more students have been able to pursue degree and non-degree programs in ways that are most beneficial to their lifestyle.

“Lake Land College continues to be one of the best values to those pursuing higher education," Bullock said. "The college’s tuition and fees are about one-quarter of the cost of attending a four-year university and are significantly less than a technical or private college. Our national ranking as one of the best community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute is a testament to the quality education a student will receive when enrolling in Lake Land College."