Lake Land College Foundation celebrates supporters during virtual donor event

MATTOON — At the virtual 2020 Lake Land College Foundation Donor Celebration and Annual Meeting, the Foundation celebrated 50 years of service to students and the Lake Land College community.

The Foundation continues to grow since its inception, with close to $13 million in total net assets, including $3.6 million in unrestricted gifts. Throughout the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships, with more than $500,000 in scholarships going to more than 440 students this academic year.

“The Foundation extends congratulations and gratitude to all of the award recipients as well as the many other members of the community who continue to offer their support,” Executive Director for College Advancement Christina Donsbach said.

The Foundation welcomed new board members Denise Bence from Shelbyville, Amanda Martin from Paris and Blake Pierce from Mattoon, as well as thanked outgoing board members Robert Pancoast from Shelbyville, Alan Fedrigon from Shelbyville and Chad Thompson from Effingham.

The virtual event also introduced the community to the newly completed Foundation & Alumni Center. As well as providing a central location for the college development staff, the center will serve as a space for future Foundation and alumni events.