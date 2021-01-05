Lake Land College Foundation celebrates supporters during virtual donor event

MATTOON — At the virtual 2020 Lake Land College Foundation Donor Celebration and Annual Meeting, the Foundation celebrated 50 years of service to students and the Lake Land College community.
The Foundation continues to grow since its inception, with close to $13 million in total net assets, including $3.6 million in unrestricted gifts. Throughout the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships, with more than $500,000 in scholarships going to more than 440 students this academic year.
“The Foundation extends congratulations and gratitude to all of the award recipients as well as the many other members of the community who continue to offer their support,” Executive Director for College Advancement Christina Donsbach said.
The Foundation welcomed new board members Denise Bence from Shelbyville, Amanda Martin from Paris and Blake Pierce from Mattoon, as well as thanked outgoing board members Robert Pancoast from Shelbyville, Alan Fedrigon from Shelbyville and Chad Thompson from Effingham.
The virtual event also introduced the community to the newly completed Foundation & Alumni Center. As well as providing a central location for the college development staff, the center will serve as a space for future Foundation and alumni events.
The Foundation board bestowed several awards via the virtual event, including the Crystal Swan award, the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award, the Outstanding Philanthropic Organization award and the Outstanding Philanthropist award.
The Crystal Swan award was created in 1993 to recognize Foundation Board members who have gone above and beyond in their leadership and service to the Foundation during their tenure. The 2020 Crystal Swan recipient, Michael Bohannon from Charleston, is a Lake Land College alumnus. Bohannon has served two terms as a board member, and served as president from 2017-2019 as well as serving on several committees.
The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award is bestowed upon an individual who has given time and talent on behalf of Lake Land College students in securing private funding. This year’s recipient, Ann Bacon from Charleston, served the Foundation board from 1999 to 2011, including time as vice president and president. During her time as president, the Foundation saw unprecedented record fundraising revenues. Bacon was the 2001 Crystal Swan recipient, and she and husband, Terry, have 14 consecutive years of giving to the Foundation.
The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization award is awarded to corporations, small businesses, industry, community organizations, and private foundations who have demonstrated commitment to Lake Land College students’ educational experience by by providing financial support through a pattern of reoccurring gifts and pledges. This year, the Foundation recognized John Deere and Co. John Deere has supported scholarships, gifts of equipment, a classroom naming, events support, and ultimately their support helped establish the John Deere Tech Program at Lake Land College.
The Outstanding Philanthropist award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated dedication to Lake Land College students’ educational experience by providing sustaining financial support through lifetime contributions, pledges or planned gifts and service to the College and the community. This year’s recipients, Bob and Joyce Adcock from Assumption, created an endowed scholarship in agriculture to help students like their own children and grandchildren, who graduated from the Lake Land College agriculture program.
To learn more about the Foundation and the many services it provides, visit lakelandcollege.edu/foundation or look for Lake Land College Foundation & Alumni on social media.
To watch the virtual meeting visit www.lakelandcollege.edu/foundation/.