Lake Land College Foundation scholarship applications open

MATTOON — The 2021-2022 Lake Land College Foundation scholarship application is available now. Applications for the 2021-2022 academic year are due by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 1.

Students graduating from high school, adults who are enrolling at Lake Land College and current students are encouraged to apply. Students who received a Lake Land College Foundation Scholarship for the current academic year and wish to be considered for a 2021-2022 award must reapply.

To apply, students will need to complete a Laker profile and Intent to Enroll at lakelandcollege.edu/enroll. The student will then receive a welcome packet via mail containing a student ID number and password to access the Laker Hub. Within the Laker Hub, the student can locate the scholarship application button to access and complete the application. New students are advised to allow two weeks for this process.

Applicants will be considered for all foundation scholarships for which they qualify by submitting just one application. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

Each year, the Foundation awards students more than $500,000 worth of scholarships in a range of amounts up to $5,000.