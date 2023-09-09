MATTOON — The Lake Land College Foundation will host its annual Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club.

The golf outing will be played in the popular four-man scramble format, with registration and lunch for golfers beginning at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

Golfers can register as a team of four or individually. Individual players are encouraged to sign up, as all players will be placed on a team. Entries are limited to the first 144 golfers.

The entry fee is $125 per golfer or $500 per team of four. Lunch, 18-holes, cart and refreshments are included.

All proceeds benefit the Lake Land College Foundation.

The outing is made possible by the support of the event’s sponsors. Confirmed sponsors at this time are Consolidated Communications, Planning Design Studio, Martin Hood LLC, Patterson Technology, Prudential, Diamond Bros. Insurance, Heartland Dental, Sherri Branson - State Farm Insurance Agent, Grunloh Construction, Inc., IBEW 146, and SC3F Wealth Management.

Teams or individuals can sign up through the Lake Land College Foundation at lakelandcollege.edu/foundation/golf or by contacting Amanda Allen at 217-234-5376 or atucker1563@lakelandcollege.edu.

All mail entries should be sent to Lake Land College Foundation, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, IL 61938.

