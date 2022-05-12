Lake Land College grads share stories of new beginnings

MATTOON — One Lake Land College student retrained for a new field after losing his job when the LSC Communications factory closed in 2020. Another student has started down a new career path after immigrating from Nigeria to the United States.

These are the stories of new beginnings for two of the more than 750 students who will receive degrees and certificates this week from Lake Land, which will hold its annual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in the Field House.

Charlie Foerster

On the morning of Jan. 13, 2020, Charlie Foerster and other supervisors at LSC Communications in Mattoon were gathered in the conference room there and told by management that the printing facility would be closing later that year.

"It was like a funeral in that room," said Foerster, who had moved from Olney to Mattoon to work at the factory in 1999, when it was known as RR Donnelley's. He was one of many longtime employees there. "That had been our lives."

Nevertheless, Foerster said he saw the loss of his job in May 2020 as an opportunity to go back to school and get a degree, a goal that he had set after high school before starting his career at the factory. Foerster said he has always been interested in computers and technology, so he contacted IT instructor and program coordinator Scott Rhine at Lake Land.

Rhine recommended that Foerster pursue an IT network administration degree, so Foerster enrolled in this academic program with the help of federal Dislocated Worker program funding. Foerster said he loves to learn, so the two years went by fast. He added that his first year was all online or a hybrid with in-person sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his second year was on campus, where he enjoyed working with Rhine and with students of all ages.

Now, Rhine is preparing to graduate Friday evening and then start work as an IT analyst with Graphic Packaging International in Shelbyville. He will be celebrating this accomplishment with his wife, Kristi; their son, Ethan; and other family and friends.

"I'm really happy about the way things have turned out," Foerster said, noting that he got this new degree at age 46 and his mom, Cindy, got one at age 55 at Eastern Illinois University. "It's not too late to go back to school and it's not too late to start a new career path."

Blessing Nzeribe

While living in Dayton, Ohio, a few years ago, Blessing Nzeribe was looking for an affordable option to help her expand her career opportunities. The Nigerian immigrant said a friend suggested that she check with Lake Land and she was pleased to find that, "It was so much more affordable."

Consequently, Nzeribe moved to Mattoon and enrolled at the community college. She said she helped pay for living expenses in her new community by working as a certified nursing assistant and by cooking, carrying on a practice that she started with her Blessed Kitchen restaurant business in Dayton, focusing on African cuisine.

Nzeribe said she struggled initially while taking challenging courses in a new environment, so she reached out to Lake Land's administration for help. She said the inquiry ultimately led her to Lake Land's Tutoring and Testing Center, where she met with Student Success Services Director Kimberly Hunter. Nzeribe said she met with tutors on a regular basis and studied late every night at the center.

"It really, really helped me," she said of going to the tutoring center. "It's one of the best decisions I have made in my academic journey."

Now, Nzeribe looks forward to wearing her cap and gown in Friday's commencement ceremony and to completing her certification as a licensed practical nurse. She said she plans to apply for admission to the registered nurse program at Lake Land and continue her food business as a "cooking nurse," time permitting.

Nzeribe noted that she is the first member of her family to graduate from college, adding that she hopes to set a good example for her younger family members in years to come.

"I want the next generation after me to know anything is possible if you keep pushing," she said.

