Lake Land College holds its first graduation parade

Graduate Vivian Kaldas of Effingham, who rode with her family in an SUV decked out with balloons, said the parade was a good way to celebrate graduates after a year in which their studies were disrupted at times by pandemic-related issues. She is a physical therapist assistant major.

Mindy McPheeters, a tech automotive graduate from Sullivan, said she was able to celebrate with her husband, their four children and her parents by riding together in the parade. She said her family supported her during a hard two years that included the challenges of being a nontraditional student and dealing with the pandemic.

"I felt like it was their day to celebrate, not just mine. I could not have done it without all their support along the way," McPheeters said.

Now, McPheeters said she has the education and confidence to pursue a career in automotive technology, an interest sparked by her passion for working on her Jeep.

Graduate Madelyn Kidd of Neoga said she is set to become a journalism major and an editor with Eastern Illinois University's Daily Eastern News this fall after studying at Lake Land and serving as editor-in-chief of The Navigator student newspaper there.