Lake Land College holds Wall of Fame induction and Shine Awards ceremony

MATTOON — Lake Land College recently celebrated a virtual Employee Recognition, Wall of Fame Induction and Shine Award Ceremony.

Lake Land College is pleased to honor the many retirees and award recipients recognized at the event.

The 2021 Lake Land College retirees include psychology instructor Terri Fields, groundskeeper Don Hardwick, human services instructor/coordinator Helen Hendren, mathematics instructor Walter McHenry, director Tutoring and Testing Center Karla Miller and cosmetology instructor/director of cosmetology Peggy Strange.

Lake Land College is pleased to induct three new members into the Retiree Wall of Fame. The 2021 Honorees are Joyce Allen, Ken Beno and Pam Crisman.

Acting Dean of Instructional Services and psychology instructor Joyce Allen helped transition to the current campus, having a lasting impact on student learning as one of the first to implement and advocate for learning objectives. She was the first Lake Land College psychology instructor and was one of the few original female faculty members.

WLKL station manager and radio TV broadcasting instructor and division chair of Humanities Ken Beno created outstanding opportunities to students through the Radio/TV Department and WLKL. He also led the development of the college’s leading edge distance learning program that expanded opportunities for residents to attended classes throughout the district.

Vice president for development, director of public relations and consultant Pam Crisman led the public relations and development office for nearly 30 years, serving three presidents during her tenure. Under her leadership, the Foundation received its largest gift, which provided funding for the new Foundation and Alumni Center.

The Outstanding Service Award was presented to academic counselor Jennifer Melton.

The 2021 ICCTA Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member Award was presented to philosophy and English instructor Tara Blaser.

The 2021 Shine Award recipient was director of Workforce Investment Jamie Corda Hadjaoui. Hadjaoui’s nominator said her “caring is unparalleled, especially when dealing with students. Students are always a priority in her actions.”

Individuals nominated for the Shine Award include central receiving and mailroom assistant Autumn Bustillos, mailroom assistant Patrick Taylor, admissions representative Pam Hartke, division chair of business and business instructor Tynia Kessler, academic scheduling coordinator Braddi Browning, manager of bookstore and textbook rentals Amanda Arena, nursing instructor Cassi Porter, allied health specialist Hilary Donley and student services specialist III Gavin Shawver.

Three groups also received Shine Award nominations including the Lake Land College Police Department: Jeff Branson, Chad Smith, John Hampton, Darren Feldkamp and Evan Dodson; the Commencement Team: Kelly Allee, Tina Stovall, Michelle Zumbahlen, Autumn Bustillos, Dave Earp, Becky Earp, Amanda Arena, Faith Donaldson, Tanishia Fulk, Pam Hartke, Oliva Koester, Amanda Tucker and Jane Plummer; and the ISS Team: Tony Sharp, Jay Westendorf and Nate Westendorf.

