MATTOON — Lake Land College presented the Non-traditional Student of the Year Award to Ron Mason of Mattoon and Stephanie Sample of Sullivan.

Sample and Mason were among 14 nominees who were honored for their perseverance and outstanding achievements in returning to college to pursue their dreams.

The nominees were: Derek Clark, Charleston; Benjamin Wilson, Paris; Brianna Sexton, Charleston; Anthony Gasperini, Mattoon; Travis Fox, Windsor; Holly Cornell, Montrose; Chelsea Rouleau, Effingham; Tashia Carter, Mattoon; Kyler Roan, Paris; Christina Dickenson, Pana; Brooklyn Cook, Neoga; and Hollie McCarty, Paris.

“The individuals we honor this evening have not had an easy path to success, yet you would never know it. They inspire the people around them with their positive attitude and determination to succeed,” said Kelly Allee, director of marketing and public relations. “We are humbled by their accomplishments and are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate with them. We cannot wait to see what they accomplish in the future.”

Mason is a non-traditional student who came to Lake Land with a GED and quickly became involved in student activities. He tutors both students and other tutors in a variety of subjects: calculus and physics, composition and chemistry.

Sample relocated from Omaha, Nebraska to East Central Illinois facing personal health issues and enrolling in Lake Land in the midst of pandemic. After settling in, she flourished and worked hard in the broadcast communication program to make the dean’s list and produce exceptional work in the classroom and laboratory environment.

Sample served as the Broadcasting Club President for two years, helping resurrect the organization following the COVID-19 pandemic. She volunteered her time by participating in the many philanthropic efforts the club was involved in, including a local food drive and the video production of commencement exercises on campus.

Additionally, Sample is a two-time winner of the Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Award, received a P1 learning sales certification and positively impacted the college through her work with the Vibe group.

Derek Clark is an industrial maintenance mechanic apprentice through Hydro-Gear.

Benjamin Wilson is seeking an associate degree in accounting. As he works toward his degree, he is earning stackable certificates and recently completed a Management Certificate. Just a short time later, he was promoted to manager on the night shift at Walmart. He also volunteers at his church and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Brianna Sexton is majoring in psychology and will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in studio art or art therapy. She balances being a wife, mother and student.

Anthony Gasperini is a veteran who recently graduated from Lake Land and transferred to Eastern Illinois University where he is majoring in interpersonal communications with a minor in sociology.

Travis Fox is a veteran majoring in ag business.

Holly Cornell is majoring in early childhood care and education.

Chelsea Rouleau is majoring in practical nursing.

Tashia Carter has overcome personal challenges to return to Lake Land to pursue a degree in psychology.

Kyler Roan works as an LPN while going to school to become an RN.

Christina Dickenson is majoring in IT-graphic design. Dickenson is a single mother, raising three children, going to school and working numerous hours each week. A devoted student, she recently volunteered to work with the President’s Office on an extensive board policy manual for the college.

Brooklyn Cook is pursuing a degree in nursing. Cook works part-time and is a single mom to four young children, with one child who has intellectual disabilities.

Hollie McCarty is majoring in office management.

