Lake Land College hosts annual Business and Computer Contest

MATTOON — Lake Land College hosted its first Business and Computer Contest since 2019 on April 22.

Neoga High School placed first in the team event sponsored by the Lake Land College Business Division and Club IT.

Other high schools participating in the event were Brownstown High School, Centralia High School, Charleston High School, Dieterich High School, Fairfield Community High School, Flora High School, Martinsville High School, Monticello High School, Paris High School, Shelbyville High School and St. Elmo High School.

“The last time we were able to host the Business and Computer Contest was in the spring of 2019. It was incredible to have high school students participating again," Business Division chair/business instructor Tynia Kessler said. "We enjoy seeing and visiting with area business teachers and interacting with talented students. It’s a great opportunity for students to showcase their business and computer skills.”

Students from area high schools competed in the following categories: accounting, general business and current events, MOS Word, MOS PowerPoint, MOS Excel and IT problem solving challenges. Depending on the category, students completed either a written test or a hands-on test on the computer. First place winners of each contest received a 3-credit-hour tuition waiver from Lake Land.

The winners are as follows:

Accounting: Ryder Koger, Centralia High School

General business and current events: Bryce McGrath, Paris High School

MOS Word: Landon Brooks, Flora High School

MOS PowerPoint: Paige Scott, Flora High School

MOS Excel: Mahek Desai, Flora High School

IT problem solving challenges: Garrett Endsley, Shelbyville High School

For more information, contact Kessler at 217-234-5348 or by email at tkessler@lakelandcollege.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.