Lake Land College hosts student art exhibition

MATTOON — Lake Land College will display winning student artwork that answers the question “What do Inclusion, Diversity and Equity mean to you?” through the end of the semester.

The chosen artwork emerged from a content hosted by the college's Inclusion and Diversity Education Committee.

“I think this contest is an excellent opportunity to get our students involved and allow them to communicate and express themselves via other mediums,” committee Chair Kim Hunter said. “We always want to make certain we are creating an inclusive space for all of the individuals in our Laker community to express themselves authentically. The artwork is a unique way to raise awareness in the college community.”

There were five winners. Katie Clark earned first place in graphic design for “Let Equality Bloom.” Second place went to Alexus Ault for “Make The Mix Work.”

Pamela Miller earned first place in other media for “Dependency,” and Kendall Plummer earned second place for “Untitled #3”. The Judge’s Choice was “Beauty of the world & Diversity” by Emily Montoya.

“To me, diversity and inclusion are being able to learn and understand all types of life,” Clark said of her piece. “It is important to work with people from all different backgrounds because they all have something different and unique to bring to the table. Everyone is equally beautiful in my eyes. We can all grow together, no matter our differences.”

“Diversity and Inclusion, to me, is about empowering people by respecting and appreciating what makes them who they are,” Ault said in her piece’s description. “We are all different in our own ways and those differences shouldn’t be the cause of our conflicts. We were all put on this earth for a reason: to support, love and care for one another no matter our age, gender, ethnicity, religion, or race. We should embrace these differences and work together to achieve our goals.”

Both first place winners received $50 Amazon gift cards, and both second place winners, as well as the judge’s choice winner, received $25 Amazon gift cards. All artists were awarded a $10 Walmart gift card for their entries.

