MATTOON — TRIO Destination College is a program Lake Land College hosts to serve the local community by preparing local junior high, middle school and high school students for college and careers.

“I used to dread knowing I was going to have to go to college because I thought I would have to pay all the expenses and face it all alone,” a Mattoon High School student said. “TRIO DC has shown me how good a life experience this will be for me. Now I’m looking into information about college and future careers to help ﬁnd the right college for me.”

Students who participate in the TRIO DC programs and activities can explore several aspects of the college experience by learning more about colleges, careers, finding money for college and managing it, academic skills training, tutoring and completing financial aid applications. All services provided by TRIO DC are free of charge, including transportation and meals when attending college visits and field trips with the group.

“TRIO Destination College is a great program that I would recommend to anyone! You learn great things and meet new people. I didn’t realize how much college really affects every job you do,” a Casey-Westfield High School student said.

High school seniors can also receive one-on-one assistance with filling out their FAFSA, scholarship applications, college applications and more.

“For some reason, it seems like today many students feel that they aren’t college material,” Lori Ohnesorge, director of TRIO Destination College, said. “We’re here to break down those myths and help students continue their educational journey however is best for them. Our overarching goal is to help students overcome any obstacles they may encounter on their way to education beyond high school.”

Students apply to join the program, and they are provided assistance until they graduate high school and enroll into the school of their choice.

TRIO DC is available at junior high, middle and high schools in Altamont, Brownstown, Casey-Westfield, Cowden-Herrick, Mattoon, Pana, Paris, Ramsey and St. Elmo. TRIO Destination College is 100% funded through a US Department of Education grant.

For information on how to get involved, students can reach out to their school counselor, email triodc@lakelandcollege.edu or call 217-234-5456. An online application is available at lakelandcollege.edu/triodc.

