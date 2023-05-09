MATTOON — Cynthia Phipps has earned the Eastern Illinois Business Education Association (EIBEA) Teacher of the Year award for 2023.

Phipps is a business instructor/program coordinator of accounting at Lake Land College.

“She is supportive of all of her co-workers at Lake Land College and truly cares about her students,” Marcy Satterwhite, EIBEA president, said. “She has proven herself to be a dedicated and caring teacher who has earned the respect of her students and peers.”

Phipps can often be found spending extra time outside of class with her students to help them understand concepts and be successful. As a program advisor, she helps her accounting majors stay on track towards successfully completing their graduation goals.

Phipps has also served as the EIBEA treasurer for many years and helps to organize all of the EIBEA meetings, keeping track of meeting registration and maintaining financial records.

