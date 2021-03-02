Lake Land College introduces court reporting degree program

MATTOON — The court reporting technology degree program is a new special admission program at Lake Land College beginning Fall 2021.

The introduction of the program follows the increased high demand for court reporting and closed-captioning professionals throughout the nation.

Lake Land College business faculty worked closely with area court reporters to create the degree program, which will train students for careers in the judicial setting as either official or freelance court reporters.

The program also provides students with the option to attain a captioning specialization, which prepares students for careers providing captioning for broadcast television and internet programs and working with the deaf or hard-of-hearing population by providing an accurate word-for-word text translation in education, civic and corporate settings.

Lake Land College will be hosting a virtual information session for this program Wednesday, March 17. Instructors for the program will be available to answer questions, and all are welcome to attend. To register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit/.

Program application requirements include admission to Lake Land College and completion of an interest survey, English and grammar exam and a timed typing exam.