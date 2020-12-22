Lake Land College is accepting nominations

Recipients of the Wall of Fame status must have been employed at Lake Land for a minimum of 15 years and must have been separated from his or her SURS-eligible position for a minimum of five years.

The recipient of the Retiree Wall of Fame honor will have his or her plaque unveiled at the annual Employee & Retiree Recognition Celebration designed to reflect upon the past contributions of the honoree.

A candidate for consideration may be nominated by another person, or may submit his or her credentials directly to the College Advancement Office.

The Board of Trustees presents the Alumnus Achievement Award annually to an individual who has attained outstanding success and distinction in his or her field of endeavor; has gained favorable statewide or national recognition; or has performed service, which has proven beneficial to society.

The recipient must hold a certificate and/or a degree from Lake Land College and be active in the endeavor in which he or she has achieved distinction.