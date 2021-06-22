Lake Land College IT Design programs see changes

MATTOON — Lake Land College updated its IT-Graphic Design and IT-Web Design programs to provide more opportunities for students interested in these career fields. IT Web Technology Instructor/Program Coordinator James Munger and Business Instructor/Program Coordinator for Desktop Publishing and Graphic Design Marcy Satterwhite collaborated to make each of the programs as accessible and versatile as possible.

“I was able to split everything into a software development, web development track for people who want to program and build software, and that left me with a handful of web design courses,” Munger said. “Marcy and I worked together and filled in the gaps with her design courses, so now the students have the opportunity to learn where the world is in developing websites and web apps.”

IT-Graphic Design students are now able to earn an IT-Web Design certificate by taking one additional class and an IT-Web Design degree by taking three additional classes not initially required in the IT-Graphic Design coursework.

“We try to make it more flexible to meet individual students’ needs and what they’re good at,” Satterwhite said.

The IT-Graphic Design program is designed to prepare students for careers requiring a solid knowledge of graphic design skills. The program focuses on current graphic arts software for print and web page design techniques combined with marketing and the latest office technology trends.

Throughout the program, the students design and create artwork for commercial publication and see the process through to print. Graduates can go on to accept positions as full-time graphic designers, desktop publishers, pre-press operators or positions involving a blend of administrative office duties and graphic designing with some students succeeding as freelancers and even opening businesses.

With many similar aspects, the IT-Web Design program provides students with the skills and knowledge necessary to work independently or in business as a web designer, using a design-focused curriculum featuring web design principles, graphics software, user experience and industry best practices. The program follows the ever-evolving nature of technology, so requirements and course content stay up to date on the latest trends and technology.

“I work very closely with software developers in the area, and they tell me what they do in the job and what they use, and I use that to build my courses,” Munger said. “I even ask them ‘If you were going to hire someone, what would you want them to know?’ and that determines the material that I teach.”

To learn more about the IT-Graphic Design and IT-Web Design programs at Lake Land College, visit lakelandcollege.edu/guided-pathways and explore Information Technology.

