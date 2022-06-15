 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Land College John Deere Tech program graduates honored at banquet

MATTOON — Lake Land College celebrated the John Deere Tech program graduates at an annual John Deere Tech banquet in May.

The John Deere Tech High GPA award went to Jeremy Williams. Ty Schramm earned the John Deere Tech Outstanding Student award.

The graduates are Noah Guinn, West Point; Dalton Heavilin, Sibley; Francis Heimann, Nashville; Blaize Hulva, Forsyth; Jared Kollmann, Altamont; James Letterle, Mount Pulaski; Charles Miller, Crawfordsville; Ryan Nixon, Brighton; Hunter Ramsay, Crawfordsville; Zachary Sankey, Freeburg; Ty Schramm, Palmyra; Jacob Smith, Casey; and Jeremy Williams, Mayfield.

