Lake Land College joins state and nation in celebrating Community College Month this April

MATTOON — Lake Land College Board Chair Doris Reynolds led a celebration of national Community College Month at the regular board meeting on April 12.

“Lake Land College is very excited to be joining community colleges throughout the state of Illinois and the entire nation in celebrating National Community College Month this April. Just like we do here at Lake Land, community colleges provide opportunities for people to change their lives through the power of an education. We help people transfer their lives, and in turn, their families and their communities,” Reynolds said.

She then read a proclamation from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker that highlighted the valuable role community colleges have in Illinois including the following facts:

• Community Colleges in Illinois educate 60% of the students enrolled in Illinois public higher education, according to the Illinois Community College Board.

• Illinois is the first in the nation in bachelor’s degree completion rate among community college students who transfer, with 54% of these students completing their degrees.

• Nine out of 10 of the state’s community college graduates live, work, pay taxes and raise their families in Illinois.