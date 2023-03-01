MATTOON — The Lake Land College freshmen and sophomore livestock judging teams have started out the 2023 season with several victories.

The sophomore team comprises 14 members from Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

This team recently traveled to the Dixie National Livestock Show Intercollegiate Beef Judging Contest in Jackson, Mississippi, where it was named the overall champion in addition to being first in British, second in reasons, second in Brahman, second in steers, and fourth in continental.

Individual results are as follows:

• Cole Murphy – First overall, first British, second reasons, second Brahman, fifth continental;

• Ty Knodle – Third overall, first Brahman, third Reasons, tenth continental;

• Emerson Tarr – Eighth overall, eleventh Brahman;

• Delaney Hemann – Ninth overall, sixth reasons, tenth steers;

• Kate Bond – Seventh continental;

• Grace Rincker – Eighth British;

• Avery Hankins – Tenth British.

The sophomore team will conclude the season at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Intercollegiate Contest on March 18.

The freshmen team is comprised of 20 members from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Mississippi, Nebraska, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

They recently traveled to the Sioux Empire Livestock Show in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the team was named the overall champion in addition to being first in cattle, second in reasons, second in sheep and goats, and third in hogs.

Individual results are as follows:

• Paige Lemenager – First overall, second reasons, second cattle;

• Gabe Hanson – Ninth overall, first cattle, third reasons;

• Ashtyn Harvey – Tenth overall, first sheep and goats;

• Weston Tharp – Second hogs, ninth reasons;

• Montgomery Bertram – eighth sheep and goats.

The freshmen team will compete again at two contests in April.

