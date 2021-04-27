Lake Land College medical assistant program receives accreditation

MATTOON — The medical assistant program at Lake Land College received accreditation status from the Commission on the Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) upon the recommendation of Medical Assisting Education Review Board (MAERB).

“I am very pleased that our medical assistant program was the first in the region to achieve being fully accredited through CAAHEP,” medical assistant program director/instructor Molly Yeske said. “I am happy that we are able to provide quality education in a very rapidly growing career.”

The Lake Land medical assistant program trains students in both administrative and clinical roles. In these positions, duties may include patient care, phlebotomy, injections and assistance with minor office procedures, scheduling and billing. The goals of the program are to prepare competent entry level medical assistants in the knowledge, skills and behavior learning domains.

“The accreditation process evaluates multiple categories of the program or institution including curriculum standards, courses and goals, adequate facilities and equipment for training as well as several other aspects,” Yeske said. “By attending an accredited program, you can be sure that you are making a good investment financially and that you can trust the education you are receiving.”