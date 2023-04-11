MATTOON — The Lake Land College Mystery activity concluded in dramatic fashion Tuesday afternoon with revelations of a faked death and stalking, plus three arrests.

The concluding event in Webb Hall began with police officers "arresting" President Josh Bullock, Agriculture Division Chair Ryan Orrick, and Dean for Workforce Solutions & Community Education Chris Strohl after their simulated wrongdoing was sleuthed out by area high school students and other participants who weighed the evidence and cast their votes on the suspects.

"You three were at the top for being really sketchy," explained philosophy/English instructor Tara Blaser, who helped organize this mystery activity. The goal was to help students have fun while using their critical thinking and problem-solving skills to solve a case.

The mystery centered on a fictional instructor, Simon Milleach, who was discovered to be missing when Lake Land classes resumed on March 13 after spring break. Students from Okaw Valley and other area high schools visited campus to interview suspects and search for clues, while others took part remotely.

Participants ended up determining that Milleach had uncovered embezzlement at his employer in Wisconsin and decided to keep a low profile by taking a teaching job under a different name at Lake Land, where his longtime friend Bullock is president.

Things were going well for Milleach at Lake Land until his real identity was about to be uncovered. Blaser said Bullock conspired with his "poker buddy" Orrick to fake Milleach's death so he could flee the country. She said Bullock, whose family owned a funeral home in this scenario, did this by using a cadaver that they then mostly dissolved in acid before leaving the remains in a van on campus.

However, Blaser said Milleach's plans were thwarted when biology instructor David Turnbull and students in his "crime lab" determined that the remains belonged to a woman. The rogue college president/funeral home proprietor then had to scramble to obtain a male cadaver's hand from his family's business to plant as evidence.

"You guys were awesome and were rolling with it. You brought the mystery to life," Blaser said to the cast. This included Bullock obtaining a portrait photo from his real life longtime friend, Paul Barfknecht, to portray Milleach.

Strohl was arrested for stalking behavior after the student detectives conducted their interviews with her and other witnesses. They also found creepy calling cards bearing an image of an eye that she had left at various points on campus, including a memorial to the missing instructor.

"(Strohl) got into her role a lot, so it was fun talking to her," said Okaw Valley junior Gabe Benning, adding that her character was intense. He also said, "It was really interesting to get to know all the characters."