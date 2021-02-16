Lake Land College now accepting verification and acceptance forms for Presidential Scholarships

MATTOON — Lake Land College is pleased to guarantee a Presidential Scholarship to all eligible in-district high school graduates who have demonstrated outstanding academic performance.

The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition for up to two consecutive academic years.

Students who are in the top 15% of students in their senior class or have an ACT composite score of 26 or higher/SAT total score of 1230 or higher are eligible for the Presidential Scholarship.

Qualifying students must also:

Reside in the Lake Land College district at the time of graduation.

Graduate from a high school located in the Lake Land College district, or

Graduate from a high school serving part of the Lake Land College district, including Hume-Shiloh, South Central, Newton, and North Clay high schools.

Interested students should contact their high school guidance counselor to complete and submit the Presidential Scholarship Acceptance form. Homeschooled and private school students in the district who meet the ACT/SAT score requirements should contact Lake Land College directly.