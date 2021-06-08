Lake Land College nursing graduates honored in pinning ceremony

MATTOON — The Lake Land College nursing associate degree graduates were honored at a pinning ceremony in front of the Luther Student Center on May 12. Each of the 70 graduates received a nursing pin and a keepsake card.

Julie Long, Altamont, earned the Marilyn Fuqua-Thompson Award. Darian Hays of Lovington and Heather Henderson of Charleston earned the Clinical Excellence Award.

“The vote for Julie was unanimous,” said Cheryl Beam, director of Nursing Programs/nursing instructor. “We are very proud of all of our graduates, and we look forward to seeing where they go in the future.”

Another nursing faculty member commented on Long’s ability to make connections to activities and skills in class and lab and then apply the information in the clinical setting.

“She says she's nervous, but it never shows in the patient's room,” the faculty member said. “She communicates easily with patients, students and staff.”

Each student and faculty member also wore “in memory of” pins in honor of former student Ryan Hess, Sullivan, who passed away suddenly a few months prior to graduation. The students also nominated Hess for the Peer Award, presenting the plaque to Hess’s family at the ceremony.

Near the end of the ceremony, many of the students and faculty present released butterflies in memory of Hess.

Students who received pins at the event were Zachary Allie, Effingham; Julie Ambrose, Shelbyville; Ciara Anderson, Sullivan; Sarah Arend, Altamont; Paige Arthur, Mattoon; Blayne Bayles, Charleston; Lauren Brandt, Effingham; Macy Brown, Mattoon; Tiffany Case, Effingham; Sheila Cline, Neoga; Katie Collinsworth, Mattoon; Denise Craddock, Newman; Daniele Daily, Sullivan; Dayna Delaney, Altamont; Diana Diener, Arcola; Timothy Donnell, Mattoon; Kendall Fonner, Effingham; Bailey Frese, Effingham; Emily Garriott, Charleston; Gretchen Gough, Charleston; Darian Hays, Lovington; Clayton Helmink, Effingham; Elise Hemmen, Montrose; Heather Henderson, Charleston; Christopher Heuerman, Effingham; Vy Hewitt, Effingham; Taylor Hilt, Effingham; Hannah Holsapple, Greenup; Liberty Jamison, Paxton; Mandy Kasey, Mattoon; Robyn Larsen, Effingham; Julie Long, Altamont; Caitlyn Marlow, Shelbyville; Sarah Matusas, Neoga; Elizabeth McMahan, Strasburg; Regina Miller, Arthur; Sarah Mills, Bethany; Kaylee Morris, Mattoon; Jaden Patterson, Mattoon; Amber Pedigo, Charleston; Gracie Plank, Arthur; Kiera Ptomey, Mattoon; Emma Ross, Casey; Kacy Ross, Windsor; Colton Shoot, Mattoon; Ashtyn Siverly, Martinsville; Kelsey Smitley Charleston; Amanda Solan, Effingham; Hailey Theriault, Gays; Lakrisha Vanscyoc, Neoga; LesLee Watkins, Arcola; Rachel Weger, Casey; Jacob White, Sullivan; Cailin Wilson, Shelbyville; Ashley Young, Effingham; Haylee Young, Mattoon; and Claire Zumbahlen, Effingham.

