Lake Land College nursing program donates to local programs

MATTOON — The Lake Land College nursing program put together an assortment of items to donate to the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County and One Stop Community Christmas.

Some of the items included diapers, wipes, snacks, clothes and art supplies.

“Our students and faculty are thrilled to help provide items that can assist these programs and the individuals who benefit from them,” said Erin Swingler, division chair of allied health/nursing instructor. “Programs like these are a great value to the community, and we are very proud to offer our support to them.”

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital also partnered with Lake Land College to donate the items.

“It is a joy to share in this holiday donation,” said Autumn McCormick, nursing manager at St. Anthony's. “Thank you to the nursing students for making an impact on our much needed community organizations. We enjoy partnering with Lake Land in learning opportunities each semester as well as giving opportunities.”

Representatives from Sarah Bush Lincoln, St. Anthony’s and the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County joined the nursing students on campus to receive the donations and expressed gratitude for the donation.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Lake Land College nursing program for putting together this generous donation that will support two local programs,” said Meghan Rewers, executive drector of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. “Because of wonderful acts of kindness such as this, our nursery is able to provide children in crisis with all the necessities they may need while in our care.”

It is the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County's mission to prevent and protect children from trauma, abuse and neglect by providing a free, 24-hour emergency shelter care program for children birth through 6 years of age in partnership with St. Anthony's.

“We are very grateful to Lake Land College and its students for the donations to One Stop Community Christmas,” Sarah Bush Lincoln Community Service Representative Mandy Snowden said. “It’s partnerships like this that help support not just our two organizations, but the community as well.”

One Stop Community Christmas is a local organization created to help families in need during the holiday season in Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Shelby, Moultrie and Douglas counties.

For more information on these programs or how to donate, visit crisisnurseryofeffingham.com/wish-list or onestopcommunitychristmas.com.

