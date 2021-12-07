Lake Land College offering a second-chance Presidential Scholarship opportunity

MATTOON — Lake Land College is pleased to announce it will reopen the Presidential Scholarship opportunity to qualifying 2021 high school graduates who did not enroll at Lake Land in Fall 2021.

The Presidential Scholarship is available to eligible in-district high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding academic performance. The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition for up to two consecutive academic years and is available to graduates who enroll in Lake Land College in the fall following high school graduation.

With this initiative, Class of 2021 Presidential Scholars who did not enroll in college or attended another college this fall now have a second opportunity to take advantage of the scholarship to continue their education at Lake Land beginning in January. This is a one-time opportunity and will only be available for the Spring 2022 semester.

Students who meet one of the following criteria are eligible for the Presidential Scholarship: were in the top 15 percent of students in their senior class at the end of the 7th or 8th semester or have an ACT composite score of 26 or higher/SAT total score of 1230 or higher.

Qualifying students must also have:

• Resided in the Lake Land College district at the time of graduation.

• Graduated from high school within the last year.

• Graduated from a high school located in the Lake Land College district or

• Graduated from a high school serving a portion of the Lake Land College district, including Hume-Shiloh, South Central, Newton, and North Clay high schools.

Interested students, including home schooled and private school students, in the district who meet the eligibility requirements should contact Financial Aid Scholarship Specialist Braddi Browning at 217-234-5392 or scholarships@lakelandcollege.edu.

For additional information regarding the Presidential Scholarship, visit lakelandcollege.edu/scholarships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.