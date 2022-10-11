Lake Land College offers Laker+ financial aid program for students who qualify via FAFSA

MATTOON — Lake Land College students can now complete a FAFSA to find out if they qualify for the Laker+ financial aid program.

With the Laker+ program, students who qualify for financial assistance often receive more than enough to cover tuition and fees, so the remaining money is refunded to the student.

The Laker+ program maximizes qualifying students’ financial aid opportunities to cover tuition and fees plus provides support for living expenses. This program is effective now and will be available to those applying for the Fall 2022 through the Summer 2024 semesters.

Students who receive aid have their tuition and fees covered first with the MAP grant, institutional funds and scholarships, then the federal PELL grant.

Laker+ is available to those who live in the college district in the counties of Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby.