Lake Land College Phi Theta Kappa earns five star status third year in a row

MATTOON — For the third consecutive year, Lake Land College’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapter earned Five Star Chapter status.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is an international organization that ranks campus chapters on a five star system. Completion of an Honors in Action project addressing a need in the community and on campus is required as a final step in advancing to five star status distinction.

“We are extremely ecstatic to be recognized as a Five Star Chapter,” PTK President Lucas Duduit said. “It gives a sense of the community and the positive Laker mentality at Lake Land College. These honors students are engaging in programs that will help facilitate a brighter future, whether in the workforce or at another university.”

This year the Lake Land College PTK chapter chose virtual learning as the topic for the Honors in Action project.

“PTK wanted to be a voice for their peers,” Counselor and Faculty Advisor to the Honors Experience Krista Burrell said. “Each and every student has been impacted by the pandemic and courses being offered in a virtual format. PTK members wanted to know more about how students were succeeding and if they still felt connected to campus. Throughout the process PTK officers met with groups of administrators, faculty and students.”