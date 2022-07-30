Lake Land College President Josh Bullock receives Advocacy Award

MATTOON — Lake Land College President Josh Bullock received the Illinois Community College Trustees Association's 2022 Advocacy Award during the association's June 10 awards banquet in Chicago.

The ICCTA Executive Committee created this special award in 2006 to honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in advocating for the needs of students and the Illinois community college system.

Throughout the past year, Bullock served in dual leadership roles as president of Lake Land College and as chair of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents.

As higher education slowly returned to post-COVID operations, Bullock coordinated with the Illinois Community College Board to communicate safe-campus protocols and return-to-campus guidance. He also called attention to emerging education issues through his monthly guest columns on apprenticeships, the future of work, student financial insecurity, and Illinois Community College Month.

He helped set the agenda for system-wide discussions on federal stimulus funding and expanded MAP grants for short-term certificates and community college baccalaureate degrees. He also reached out to ICCTA and his university colleagues to stop legislative attempts to diminish local control.

Bullock has also been the driving force behind the creation of the Illinois Community College Marketing Collaborative, which has brought college PR directors together to develop a statewide branding initiative. This new marketing campaign will debut this fall using the social media hashtag #4everystudent4everycommunity.

“Josh has kept us informed, networked with allies and adversaries, and constantly reminded of why we are part of a unified community college movement,” said ICCTA Past President Jon Looney in presenting the Advocacy Award. “We look forward to continuing our work together in the future.”