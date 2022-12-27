 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lake Land College ranked among best associate degrees in Illinois

  • 0

Meet Albert, probably one of the only creatures excited about the extreme weather conditions leading up to the holiday weekend. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

MATTOON — University HQ recently ranked Lake Land College as the 12th best associate degree college in Illinois compared to nearly 50 other community colleges throughout the state.

The college earned the recognition based on several factors, one of which was having affordable degree programs, quality teaching and supportive faculty.

“We are exceedingly proud of the quality of instruction and the caring environment we provide our students here at Lake Land College,” President Josh Bullock said. “The success we see from our students is truly a testament to the talents and motivation of our entire Laker community. It is because of our students’ willingness to learn and our instructors’ willingness to go the extra mile that our Laker alumni go on to do so well.”

Lake Land College announces student marketing council members

With small class sizes, students have more opportunities to connect with instructors and build quality networking experiences beyond the classroom.

Lake Land offers a wide variety of associate degree opportunities that prepare students to enter the workforce immediately or transfer to a four-year college. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News