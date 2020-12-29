Lake Land College receives $20,000 from Ellucian for COVID-19 student relief

MATTOON — Ellucian selected Lake Land College as one of 25 schools to receive a 2020 PATH Scholarship from more than 160 community college applicants.

PATH (Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving and Hope) awards scholarship funds to institutions which, in turn, deliver the financial support to students experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Early in the semester, we identified students with a dire need for financial assistance, but due to federal guidelines and the fact that our internal scholarship opportunities had already been awarded, funding was an issue,” Scholarship Coordinator Hannah Crnkovich said. “Thanks to Ellucian’s generosity, we were able to assist these students financially to relieve at least some of the COVID-19 hardship they’re experiencing.”

Lake Land College received $20,000 which will be distributed to 12 students. These funds will help to cover items such as housing costs, tuition expenses, technology needs, childcare and food. Each student received $1,670 to assist with their COVID- related expenses. These students were selected to receive PATH because their application for CARES relief was denied and they were not eligible to receive federal grant funds.

