Lake Land College receives Compeer Financial grant

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Foundation and ag division recently received a $75,000 grant from Compeer Financial.

Lake Land College is one of six community colleges in Illinois receiving these grant dollars, and one of 14 community colleges overall.

“We are very excited for this opportunity and thankful for the support from Compeer Financial,” said Division Chair of Agriculture/Agriculture Instructor Ryan Orrick. “We are really looking forward to seeing how this will impact our students, division and the college.”

The Agriculture and Rural Initiative, Compeer Financial’s donor advised fund, has granted $825,000 to community and technical colleges across the cooperative’s 144-county territory.

The colleges were selected as partners based on their agricultural education offerings, agriculture workforce development and geographic impact.

“The opportunities Lake Land College offers to ag students are priceless,” Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist for Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, said. “Getting students and youth interested in agriculture careers and helping to develop that workforce is what we strive to do, and Lake Land provides valuable, hands-on experience in many of those areas.”

The Agriculture and Rural Initiative was created by the Compeer Financial Board of Directors in 2019 to make signature investments in programs and projects that directly address the needs of farmers and others who work in agriculture.

“Community and Technical colleges provide one-of-a-kind educational opportunities, which are focused on the needs and careers in those communities,” said Greg Nelsona, Compeer Financial director. “These grants are part of Compeer’s commitment to champion rural, by supporting our clients and communities, creating sustainable and long-term success in the industry.”

Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $25.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Lake Land College extends gratitude to Compeer Financial for providing this grant and will continue to explore the opportunities it provides to help students succeed.

