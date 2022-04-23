Lake Land College recognizes employees at event

MATTOON — Lake Land College has recognized employees who will be retiring, those who have achieved years of service milestones, faculty award winners and peer-nominated Shine Award winners.

Lake Land congratulates the 2022 retirees, including Vice President for Academic Services Jon Althaus after 30 years of service, Power Plant Mechanic Instructor/Coordinator John Gentry after 13 years of service, Administrative Assistant to Agriculture and Technology Cathy Montgomery after 23 years of service and Academic Service Specialist for the Dean of Guided Pathways Shelley ZuHone after 13 years of service.

At the event, college President Josh Bullock recognized employees who met years of service milestones. Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sullivan was recognized for 35 years and Vice President for Academic Services Jon Althaus was recognized for 30 years.

Those recognized for 25 years included chemistry instructor Iffat Ali, division chair technology/electrical engineering instructor Michael Beavers, industrial maintenance instructor/coordinator Kris Kersey, English instructor Matt Landrus, counseling services operations specialist Lisa Leisch, automotive technology instructor/program coordinator Kevin Miller, agronomy Instructor/Farm Manager Mark Niemerg, IT Instructor/Program Coordinator IT-network administration Scott Rhine, business instructor/program coordinator desktop publishing/graphic design Marcy Satterwhite, IDOT QMTP instructor/program coordinator Lori Walk and biological science instructor Jeff White.

The employees recognized for 20 years of service were chemistry instructor Gregory Capitosti, administrative assistant for the Vice President for Business Services Connie Compton, biological science instructor Marc Dal Ponte, mathematics instructor Bambi Jones, webmaster Jana Kelly, automotive technology instructor/program coordinator Brian Madlem, communication studies instructor Eva Ritchey and facilities coordinator to physical plant operations Kimberly Wellbaum.

Those recognized for 15 years of service included assistant to dean of corrections Jenny Lange, director of enterprise applications Tony Sharp, director of enrollment services Paula Smith, communication studies instructor Edward Thomas, renewable energy instructor/program coordinator Joseph Tillman and lead custodian Diana White.

Being recognized for 10 years of service were basic nurse assistant instructor/director BNA program Laura Deters, coordinator of employment and compensation Misty Keller, CIM technology instructor/program coordinator Leo Kitten, executive assistant to the president's office Seirra Laughhunn, police officer Peter Lusk, cosmetology receptionist Jan Storm and English composition instructor Tara Watson.

Those recognized for five years of service included manager of bookstore and textbook rentals Amanda Arena, Chief of Police Jeff Branson, central receiving/mailroom assistant Autumn Bustillos, allied health PTA clinical instructor Thomas Dal Pozzo, head cheer coach Haili Denning, cosmetology clinical instructor Megan Donnel, DOC infrastructureadministrator Greg Harper, adult education instructor Ruby Huston, adult and alternative education program coordinator Desiree Overstreet, Pathways classroom assistant Kara Shuff, adjunct reading instructor Ian Stamps, mailroom assistant Patrick Taylor, early childhood education instructor Tanille Ulm, Kluthe test proctor Libby Van De List, senior human resources generalist and college compliance coordinator Colleen Winchester and medical assistant program instructor/director medical assistant program Molly Yeske.

Adjunct faculty members were also honored for semester milestones. For 40 semesters Jenny Beliz, Jason Wright and Sarah Wright were recognized. Stacia Ozier and Timothy Stolz were honored for 30 semesters. For 20 semesters Sarah Powers and Brett Sawyer were recognized. Ryan Satterfield and Michael Schwenke were honored for 10 semesters.

Matt Landrus presented the 2022 LLCFA Outstanding Service Faculty Award to Gregory Capitosti, and Emily Hartke presented the 2022 ICCTA Outstanding Full-time Faculty Award to Bambi Jones.

Bullock then announced the 2022 Shine Award recipients, including Jennifer Billingsley, Lisa Cole, Joseph Tillman, Christina Uphoff Nees and Kimberly Wellbaum.

