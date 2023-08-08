MATTOON — Lake Land College dental hygiene graduates received their pins at the annual pinning ceremony.

Several students received scholarships or awards during the ceremony.

Jae Lynn Riggleman of Casey and Nashlynn Williams of Findlay received the Linda Lee Fletcher Scholarship earlier this year. Riggleman, Braelynn Barnes, and Kelly McGill also were recognized for receiving a Heartland Dental Scholarship earlier in the year.

Citlali Hoyos of Effingham received the Colgate Student Total Achievement Recognition Award, which is offered to a graduating student who shows excellence and commitment to the hygiene profession by demonstrating true dedication to the profession, exhibiting extraordinary compassion in patient care, displaying enthusiasm and follow-through for community service, and demonstrating outstanding patient education and motivation skills.

Carlin Shumard of Sullivan received the Best Dental Hygienist Award, which was voted on by students in the program. Cassidy Smith of Pana and Kianna Sharp of Bone Gap received the Golden Scaler Award for demonstrating advanced skills in instrumentation.

During the ceremony the following students were pinned:

Nicole Adkins of Terre Haute, Ind.; Braelynn Barnes of Moweaqua; Brianna Boyt of Altamont; Carlie Bradbury of Oblong; Miranda Carroll of Vandalia; Bailie Duckwitz of St. Elmo; Maliheh Feizi of Champaign; Hannah Fisher of South Elgin; Brittany Gordon of Shelbyville; Natalie Hardy of Centralia; Alayna Honn of Athens; Citlali Hoyos of Effingham; Ivy Jordan of Mattoon; Lydia King of Mount Vernon; Tyra Leonard of Flora; Sheridan Lyerla of Coffeen; Kelly McGill of Findlay; Alyvia Myers of Albany; Jae Lynn Riggleman of Casey; Brianna Rogers of Mascoutah; Jordan Shamhart of Newton; Kianna Sharp of Bone Gap; Carlin Shumard of Sullivan; Cassidy Smith of Pana; Taylor Sutton of Lawrenceville; and Nashlynn Williams of Findlay.

