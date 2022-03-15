Lake Land College reduces tuition

MATTOON —At a time when the cost of higher education is rising for many, Lake Land College students will see their tuition bill head the opposite direction.
The college's board of trustees voted Monday to reduce tuition for students in three upcoming semesters.
"The Board voted last night to approve the reduction in tuition as an opportunity to help the students and to support the communities we serve," said chairman Mike Sullivan in an email. "This was a unanimous decision."
The motion changes the cost of in-district tuition from $110.50 per credit hour to $100.
With the reduction in place, an average Lake Land student enrolled for 30 credit hours per year will pay $3,945 in tuition and fees.
The new tuition rate will go into effect for the summer 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023 terms. Fees will stay the same.
Enrollment for the summer and fall terms is open and summer classes begin June 6.
Data collected through Strategic Planning Transition surveys and focus groups indicated students are concerned about the expenses of going to college, college officials said last week.
This initiative aims to address both the concerns of current students and increases accessibility to those who are considering college but are not sure if they can afford it.
Meanwhile, students receiving federal financial aid will see an increase in their refunds through the Laker+ program, which helps students maximize any financial aid or scholarship assistance they receive to manage college expenses.
With Laker+, financial aid is applied in a stackable format to cover costs of tuition and fees but once those are covered, the remaining funds are refunded to students to use on other expenses such as food, housing and transportation, officials said.
Students can enroll in the Laker+ program by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at fafsa.gov. The Lake Land College school code is 007644.