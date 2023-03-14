MATTOON — Graduates of some Lake Land College programs will be able to earn their bachelor’s degree online through an agreement recently approved with Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Saluki Step Ahead program enables students who graduate with an associate degree from partnering community colleges to complete their SIU bachelor’s degrees online in accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, early childhood, elementary education, health care management, history, nursing (RN to BSN), psychology and radiologic sciences.

The Lake Land agreement brings to 36 the total of Saluki Step Ahead pacts that the university has with community colleges in Illinois, Missouri and Texas.

“This new partnership with Southern Illinois University is a great example of our strategic plan objective to strengthen and expand transfer pathways that provide new and flexible opportunities for area residents to complete their educational goals,” Lake Land President Josh Bullock said. “The Saluki Step Ahead program provides Lake Land alumni a high quality, accessible option to earn a bachelor’s degree in high demand programs that lead to high demand careers.”

Students in the Saluki Step Ahead program pay the community college rate for their first two years. In the third and fourth years, they receive an annual $4,000 scholarship.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Lake Land College to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane said. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them.”