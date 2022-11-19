Lake Land College signs new apprenticeships with local businesses

MATTOON — In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College students signed apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses.

Those businesses are Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers Auto Group in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris and Quad Graphics Marketing LLC in Effingham.

These agreements are in addition to several already existing apprenticeship agreements with local businesses such as The Equity in Effingham and 3Sisters Logistics in Teutopolis.

“The apprenticeship program allows us to be proactive in designing a program with Lake Land that will fast track new technicians and give them the ability to hit the ground running and being productive right away in a very rewarding and well-paying career as an automotive technician with us,” said Ed Roley, KC Summers Auto Group service director.

Roley welcomed Carson Body of Mattoon as an automotive technician apprentice.

Brian Baca and Rachael Crane of Hydro-Gear welcomed Derek Clark of Charleston as an industrial maintenance mechanic apprentice.

Robert Woolum of North American Lighting in Paris welcomed students Gloria Harris of Paris and James Knight of Paris as industrial maintenance mechanic apprentices.

For Quad Graphics Marketing LLC, John Leffler and Luke Leffler welcomed students Kevin Baize of Effingham, Adam Carter of Lerna, David Coffin of Salem, Jackson Leffler of Willow Hill, Jordan Ogden of Westervelt and Jordan Schumacher of Sigel as industrial maintenance repairer apprentices.

Lake Land College President Josh Bullock declared support for current and new apprenticeship partners in a proclamation commemorating the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act and the eighth anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week, which is Nov. 14-20 this year.

“At the core of apprenticeship is the idea that the transfer of knowledge from mentor to student can be life-changing for the individual, sustaining and successful for the industry, and altogether inspiring for the community,” Bullock said. “As we celebrate National Apprenticeship Week together today, it is clear that Lake Land College is staying true to its vision of engaging minds and changing lives through the power of learning.”

As part of the celebration, Lake Land College also hosted a panel of new and long-standing apprenticeship employers.

“Apprenticeships are more than just training; an apprenticeship is an investment,” Nate Carlson, Lake Land's Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act Apprenticeship Navigator, said. “It is an investment of time and hard work on the part of the apprentices themselves, who dedicate themselves to studying and honing their skills, and it is an investment on the part of the employers, who fund their apprentices’ education and provide them with the guidance they need to thrive.”