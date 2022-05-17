Lake Land College softball team headed to nationals

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Softball Team clinched the Region XXIV Title on Tuesday, May 17, and is headed to nationals in Yuma, Arizona.
Lake Land reported that the Lakers defeated the Volunteers from John A. Logan College in Carterville by a score of 15-3 in the Region XXIV Championship game in Belleville, earning a birth to the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Softball Championship National Tournament from May 24 to 28.
The Laker Softball 2022 Region XXIV Championship roster consists of Jadyn Hansen, Streator; Deanna Reed, South Bend, Indiana; Tori Haug, Commerce City, Colorado; Cali McCraw, Metropolis; Klair Fagot, Lexington, Nebraska; Eva Richardson, Casey; Ava Stephens, Charleston; Ashlyn Hicks, Marion, Kentucky; Jordan Sapp, Mattoon; Liz Titus, Toldeo; Kaitlyn Scheitler, Carol Stream; Jordyn Feese, El Paso; Serenity Shemwell, Gracey, Kentucky; Kyia Haws, Pima, Arizona; Zoie Armstrong, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sophie Lawrence, Brisbane, Australia; Bella Atkinson, East Troy, Wisconsin; Claire Maulding, Casey; and Mackayla Denney, Perth, Australia.
PHOTOS: The Lake Land Lakers Women's Basketball Team won the NJCAA Division 2 National Championship
Lake Land championship gallery 14 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 4 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 13 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 12 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 11 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 10 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 9 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 8 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 7 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 6 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 5 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 3 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 2 042521.JPG
Lake Land championship gallery 1 042521.JPG
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud