Lake Land College softball team headed to nationals

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Softball Team clinched the Region XXIV Title on Tuesday, May 17, and is headed to nationals in Yuma, Arizona.

Lake Land reported that the Lakers defeated the Volunteers from John A. Logan College in Carterville by a score of 15-3 in the Region XXIV Championship game in Belleville, earning a birth to the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Softball Championship National Tournament from May 24 to 28.

The Laker Softball 2022 Region XXIV Championship roster consists of Jadyn Hansen, Streator; Deanna Reed, South Bend, Indiana; Tori Haug, Commerce City, Colorado; Cali McCraw, Metropolis; Klair Fagot, Lexington, Nebraska; Eva Richardson, Casey; Ava Stephens, Charleston; Ashlyn Hicks, Marion, Kentucky; Jordan Sapp, Mattoon; Liz Titus, Toldeo; Kaitlyn Scheitler, Carol Stream; Jordyn Feese, El Paso; Serenity Shemwell, Gracey, Kentucky; Kyia Haws, Pima, Arizona; Zoie Armstrong, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sophie Lawrence, Brisbane, Australia; Bella Atkinson, East Troy, Wisconsin; Claire Maulding, Casey; and Mackayla Denney, Perth, Australia.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

