Lake Land College student newspaper staff earns awards

MATTOON — Several staff members of the Navigator News, the student-led Lake Land College newspaper, earned awards from the Illinois Community College Journalism Association (ICCJA) in a contest judged by professional journalists across Illinois.

"I've only had the pleasure to work with the Navigator team for a short time, but it was exhilarating to see how the students continuously created high-quality and engaging content during a challenging time,” Student Life Specialist Dustyn Fatheree said. “With multiple prestigious awards received by the Navigator staff, it has never been more clear as to the importance student publications have in building marketable skills and networking possibilities for students. I look forward to this upcoming academic year where the Navigator will continue to develop content for the Lake Land community."

The students who earned awards were recognized at the annual ICCJA Spring Conference. While participating in the event, the Navigator News staff members were able to connect with other student journalists from many different areas of Illinois as well as learn from informative speakers.

In the first place category, Madelyn Kidd was awarded for Sports Feature, Jess Oakley for Arts Review and the collective Navigator News staff for Mike Foster General Excellence.

Taking second place in their respective categories were Breanna Moore for Page Design and Austin Wendling for Sports Photo.

Brett Sawyer earned third place for Editorial Cartoon, and the Navigator News staff placed third for Website.

Also receiving honorable mentions, Jess Oakely was awarded for Headline and Michael Grovier for News Photo.

“Congratulations to the students who received awards,” Interim Vice President for Student Services Valerie Lynch said. “The Navigator will continue to strive to create innovative and high-quality content for the Lake Land community.”

