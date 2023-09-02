MATTOON — Three Lake Land College Phi Theta Kappa Honors students were recently recognized at a banquet in Springfield for their inclusion on the All-Illinois Community College Academic Team.

Andrew Matheny of Charleston, and Josie Strauch of St. Elmo, both Lake Land College transfer student nominees, and Darrius Frazier of Chicago, a career and technical education student nominee, were recognized at the banquet.

Matheny was honored for his service as the vice president of the PTK chapter and for his drive to help students obtain essential home goods through the House-to-Home project. In addition to his All-Illinois nomination, Matheny received the Coca-Cola scholarship, a prestigious honor presented to select students who demonstrate academic excellence and community outreach.

Strauch has been a member of PTK since early 2022 and was included on the All-Illinois Community College Academic Team because of her leadership and academic accomplishments. This fall, she transferred to Murray State to obtain a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education and plans to return to the St. elmo area.

Frazier held the position of PTK president, is a founding member of the Central Illinois chapter for Autism Society, and he currently serves on the Council of Autistic Advisors for the national office of Autism Society of America. In addition to his All-Illinois nomination, Frazier received the General Assembly Scholarship from the state of Illinois.

