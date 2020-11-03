 Skip to main content
Lake Land College students recognized at Board of Trustees meeting
Lake Land College students recognized at Board of Trustees meeting

MATTOON — Lake Land College welcomed eight freshman students to the Student Government Association for 2020-2021 school year at the October board of trustees meeting.

These students include history major Kambelle Ashmore from Mattoon; agriculture transfer major Brooke Beyers from Sibley; cosmetology major Selah Brimner from Kansas; diesel and ag power tech major Brandon Milligan from Windsor; agriculture transfer major Skye Schumaker from Heyworth; dental hygiene major Katie Shumate from Farina; dental hygiene major Macie Waddill from Sullivan; and Kaylee Yeakel from Arthur.

The Fall 2020 Student Ambassadors were also appointed at this meeting. Each of these students will receive a $500 annual scholarship for their service to the college.

The Fall 2020 Student Ambassadors are elementary education major Kaitlyn Bloemer from Dieterich; pre-dental major Kailynn Bobbett from Findlay; engineering major Lucas Duduit from Pana; agriculture transfer major Makenna Green from Arthur; agriculture transfer major Katherine Smith from Creal Springs; agriculture transfer major Hannah Tappendorf from Altamont; agriculture transfer major Emmalyn Walk from Neoga; and agriculture business and supply major Faith Williams from Ramsey.

Lucas Duduit, student trustee, was nominated for the Illinois Community College Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Student Laureates are honored for their leadership and service in pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.

“Lucas is an exceptional representative of the outstanding students we have at Lake Land College, and it is an honor to nominate him for this award,” Interim Vice President for Student Services Tina Stovall said. “We are thrilled to see all of these students getting involved, and we look forward to seeing them thrive in their positions.”

