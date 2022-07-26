 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Land College summer enrollment trends positive

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  

MATTOON — With more than 1,400 students enrolled for summer, Lake Land College is experiencing an 8.8% increase in headcount and an 8.1% in full time equivalency this summer.

In March 2022, the college announced in-district tuition would be reduced to $100 per credit hour for summer and the academic year beginning this fall.

Charleston Carnegie Public Library August events announced

“We are pleased to see students and community members take advantage of the historic $100 tuition guarantee opportunity. We know our students are resilient and applaud them for getting ahead this summer and returning to their goals of a college education,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.

Of the students enrolled for summer, 34% are enrolled in workforce ready programs and 37% are enrolled in transfer ready programs. Sixty percent of these summer students are taking all of their classes online.

