Lake Land College summer enrollment trends positive

MATTOON — With more than 1,400 students enrolled for summer, Lake Land College is experiencing an 8.8% increase in headcount and an 8.1% in full time equivalency this summer.

In March 2022, the college announced in-district tuition would be reduced to $100 per credit hour for summer and the academic year beginning this fall.

“We are pleased to see students and community members take advantage of the historic $100 tuition guarantee opportunity. We know our students are resilient and applaud them for getting ahead this summer and returning to their goals of a college education,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.

Of the students enrolled for summer, 34% are enrolled in workforce ready programs and 37% are enrolled in transfer ready programs. Sixty percent of these summer students are taking all of their classes online.