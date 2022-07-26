Lake Land College summer enrollment trends positive

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.
“We are pleased to see students and community members take advantage of the historic $100 tuition guarantee opportunity. We know our students are resilient and applaud them for getting ahead this summer and returning to their goals of a college education,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
Of the students enrolled for summer, 34% are enrolled in workforce ready programs and 37% are enrolled in transfer ready programs. Sixty percent of these summer students are taking all of their classes online.