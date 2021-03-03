 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Land College target of social media scam
0 comments
alert top story

Lake Land College target of social media scam

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A scam involving false social media events has targeted Lake Land College social media platforms, the college announced Wednesday.

Events claiming to be broadcasts of Lake Land College athletic events have been posted to platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, directing viewers to click an attached link, a news release from Lake Land said.

They are not legitimate links to Lake Land College athletic event broadcasts but rather "phishing" attempts by fraudulent account users, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Any and all Lake Land College athletic events will be publicized by official Lake Land College athletics accounts, the release said.

Mattoon council hears about successful effort to deal with sink hole, resume freight train traffic

Those include Facebook pages Lake Land College Laker Athletics, Lake Land College Volleyball and Lake Land College Basketball; and Twitter accounts @LakeLandBuzz, @LLCAthletics, @lakelandvb, @LLC_WBaskteball, @LLC_Basketball and @LLC_Baseball.

A link or event posted by other pages or with no affiliation to Lake Land College should be treated as suspicious and reported using the platform’s “Find Help” or “Report” features, the release said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows arrest of AP journalist in Myanmar

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News