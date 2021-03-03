Lake Land College target of social media scam

MATTOON — A scam involving false social media events has targeted Lake Land College social media platforms, the college announced Wednesday.

Events claiming to be broadcasts of Lake Land College athletic events have been posted to platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, directing viewers to click an attached link, a news release from Lake Land said.

They are not legitimate links to Lake Land College athletic event broadcasts but rather "phishing" attempts by fraudulent account users, according to the release.

Any and all Lake Land College athletic events will be publicized by official Lake Land College athletics accounts, the release said.

Those include Facebook pages Lake Land College Laker Athletics, Lake Land College Volleyball and Lake Land College Basketball; and Twitter accounts @LakeLandBuzz, @LLCAthletics, @lakelandvb, @LLC_WBaskteball, @LLC_Basketball and @LLC_Baseball.