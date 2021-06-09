 Skip to main content
Lake Land College to ease COVID-19 measures

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about the state's reopening on June 2. 

MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced that it will ease campus COVID-19 measures starting Friday in accordance with Centers for Disease Control mask guidelines and Phase 5 of the governor's Restore Illinois plan.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock said in a press release that the college has been following the Return to Campus Plan's guidelines during the past 15 months to create a safe learning and working environment. He said with the state reopening Friday, the college will suspend its mitigations and begin restoring campus to a pre-pandemic state. 

“It has been wonderful to see students back on campus for summer classes this past week, as well as many who are here for advising appointments and campus tours. We are looking forward to returning to a traditional environment this fall with in-person classes and student activities,” Bullock said.

Starting Friday, in accordance with state and CDC guidelines, those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors while on college grounds.

Masks will be required at all times while indoors on college grounds for individuals who are unvaccinated, except while alone in a room with the door closed. Masks will be required outdoors for unvaccinated individuals when social distancing cannot be maintained, and social distancing while indoors will be encouraged.

Vaccination is encouraged but not required by Lake Land. With the updated guidelines, staff, students and guests who are not wearing a mask should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination when requested by a health services or human resources staff member.

Individuals coming to a college facility are encouraged to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms in advance and to refrain from visiting if feeling ill.

Faculty and staff are assisting students this summer in preparing for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23. A majority of courses will be offered in person, with options available for virtual and online courses.

“We are excited to support our students’ learning with options based on traditional, in-person classes as well as formats that worked well in the virtual environment,” Bullock said.

Class schedules are available at lakelandcollege.edu. Current and prospective students can connect with faculty and staff in person or via phone and email.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

