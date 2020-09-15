Lake Land College to host accreditation ACEN site visit meeting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate Degree and Practical Nursing programs by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the programs in person at a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Neal Hall south room on campus.

Written comments are also welcome and can be submitted at mstoll@acenursing.org or Dr. Marsal Stoll, chief executive officer, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3343 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326

All visitors to campus will be required to complete the Campus Visit Screening Form on the Lake Land College website as well as wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

