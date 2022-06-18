Lake Land College to host after-hours open house in celebration of new buildings

MATTOON — Lake Land College will be hosting an after-hours open house Thursday, June 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate both the new Foundation & Alumni Center and the Workforce Development Center on campus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the event’s co-hosts, the Effingham, Mattoon and Charleston Chambers of Commerce.

Other activities will include touring the state-of-the-art reception area at the Foundation & Alumni Center and experiencing real world demonstrations in the Manufacturing Skills Lab or driving the CDL truck simulator in the Workforce Development Center.

Those in attendance can also explore services and opportunities available in WIOA & Adult Education as well as enjoy food and beverages.

Attendees are encouraged to begin at the building of their choice and be certain to visit the other before leaving. While the distance between the buildings is only a short walk, there will be a complimentary shuttle available.

To learn more, contact Alumni Engagement & Special Events Coordinator Amanda Tucker at 217-234-5376 or atucker1563@lakelandcollege.edu for more information.

