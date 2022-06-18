 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Lake Land College to host after-hours open house in celebration of new buildings

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  

MATTOON — Lake Land College will be hosting an after-hours open house Thursday, June 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate both the new Foundation & Alumni Center and the Workforce Development Center on campus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the event’s co-hosts, the Effingham, Mattoon and Charleston Chambers of Commerce.

Other activities will include touring the state-of-the-art reception area at the Foundation & Alumni Center and experiencing real world demonstrations in the Manufacturing Skills Lab or driving the CDL truck simulator in the Workforce Development Center.

Those in attendance can also explore services and opportunities available in WIOA & Adult Education as well as enjoy food and beverages.

Attendees are encouraged to begin at the building of their choice and be certain to visit the other before leaving. While the distance between the buildings is only a short walk, there will be a complimentary shuttle available.

To learn more, contact Alumni Engagement & Special Events Coordinator Amanda Tucker at 217-234-5376 or atucker1563@lakelandcollege.edu for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News