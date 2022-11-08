Lake Land College to host apprenticeship panel

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College will host a Spotlight Apprenticeships: Direct Path to Success event Wednesday, Nov. 16, from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will feature employers who utilize apprenticeships in the operations of their businesses, as well as featuring a new apprentice signing and a proclamation from Lake Land College President Josh Bullock.

Co-facilitated by ApprenticeshipIllinois.com, the event will feature a wealth of information for those considering taking part in an apprenticeship. These opportunities can further develop skills and knowledge and can create greater marketability for students who complete the programs.

For more information on the event or how to get involved with an apprenticeship, contact Apprenticeship Navigator for WIOA Nate Carlson at ncarlson@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-238-8224.

